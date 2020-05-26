Pararescue equipment lays on a C-17 Globemaster III in preparation for NASA’s SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 26, 2020. In preparation for the historic launch of a manned crew into space, several units from Team Hickam assisted the deployment of U.S. Air Force Guardian Angel Pararescue forces from the 58th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada as part of Task Force 45, facilitated by 45th Operations Group, Detachment 3, Human Space Flight Support located at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 23:01 Photo ID: 6223308 VIRIN: 200526-F-FH328-0270 Resolution: 5792x4000 Size: 11.02 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Hickam supports NASA’s Human Space Flight program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.