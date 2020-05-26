Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam supports NASA’s Human Space Flight program [Image 2 of 5]

    Team Hickam supports NASA’s Human Space Flight program

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Pararescue Airmen prepare for NASA’s SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 26, 2020. In preparation for the historic launch of a manned crew into space, several units from Team Hickam assisted the deployment of U.S. Air Force Guardian Angel Pararescue forces from the 58th Rescue Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada as part of Task Force 45, facilitated by 45th Operations Group, Detachment 3, Human Space Flight Support located at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Baxter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam supports NASA’s Human Space Flight program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Erin Baxter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

