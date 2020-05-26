Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducts airborne training at JBER [Image 20 of 21]

    3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducts airborne training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Clayton Eckstrom, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, prepares to depart Malemute Drop Zone after completing airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2020. The 3rd ASOS Airmen conducted the airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 22:08
    Photo ID: 6223299
    VIRIN: 200526-F-HY271-0194
    Resolution: 2785x3888
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Hometown: LITTLETON, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducts airborne training at JBER [Image 21 of 21], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACP
    airborne
    battlefield Airmen
    tactical air control party specialist
    LR
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM
    AFWN

