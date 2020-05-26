U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Clayton Eckstrom, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, recovers his parachute after completing airborne training at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2020. The 3rd ASOS Airmen conducted the airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 22:09 Photo ID: 6223293 VIRIN: 200526-F-HY271-0139 Resolution: 4661x3102 Size: 3.49 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Hometown: LITTLETON, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducts airborne training at JBER [Image 21 of 21], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.