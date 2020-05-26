A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III operated by Airmen with the 3rd Wing approaches Malemute Drop Zone while supporting airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2020. On board the aircraft were battlefield Airmen from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducting the airborne jump training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 22:09 Photo ID: 6223281 VIRIN: 200526-F-HY271-0001 Resolution: 7489x4992 Size: 6.8 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducts airborne training at JBER [Image 21 of 21], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.