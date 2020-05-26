Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducts airborne training at JBER [Image 2 of 21]

    3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducts airborne training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III operated by Airmen with the 3rd Wing approaches Malemute Drop Zone while supporting airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2020. On board the aircraft were battlefield Airmen from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducting the airborne jump training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 22:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducts airborne training at JBER [Image 21 of 21], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACP
    airborne
    battlefield Airmen
    tactical air control party specialist
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

