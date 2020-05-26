3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducts airborne training at JBER

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Valdes, a photojournalist with the 673d Air Base Wing Public Affairs, photographs airborne operations at Malemute Drop Zone on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 26, 2020. Battlefield Airmen from the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron conducted the airborne training to maintain operational readiness. The focus on readiness demonstrates the installation’s resiliency and posture for the future throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

