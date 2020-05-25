A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Regiment, the Honor Guard, places the wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2020. The wreath was placed in preparation for the 152nd National Memorial Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Keisha Brown).
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6223253
|VIRIN:
|200525-A-PZ314-0167
|Resolution:
|4602x3711
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Keisha T Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
