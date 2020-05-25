Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 7 of 9]

    National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Keisha T Brown 

    Army Photo

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Regiment, the Honor Guard, places the wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2020. The wreath was placed in preparation for the 152nd National Memorial Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Keisha Brown).

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 20:23
    Photo ID: 6223253
    VIRIN: 200525-A-PZ314-0167
    Resolution: 4602x3711
    Size: 6.95 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Keisha T Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wreath laying
    Memorial Day
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    ANC

