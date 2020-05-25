A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Regiment, the Honor Guard, places the wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2020. The wreath was placed in preparation for the 152nd National Memorial Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Keisha Brown).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 20:23 Photo ID: 6223253 VIRIN: 200525-A-PZ314-0167 Resolution: 4602x3711 Size: 6.95 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Keisha T Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.