National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

A U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class, assigned to the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard stands at attention during the National Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2020. This was the 152nd National Memorial Day wreath-laying and observance ceremony held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keisha Brown)
