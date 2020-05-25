Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

    National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Keisha T Brown 

    Army Photo

    U.S. Army Col. James J. Tuite IV, regimental commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) commands the troops to their posts in honor of the National Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2020. This was the 152nd Memorial Day wreath-laying and observance ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keisha Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 20:23
    Photo ID: 6223264
    VIRIN: 200525-A-PZ314-0128
    Resolution: 4848x3708
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, by SGT Keisha T Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    US Army
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Wreath laying ceremony
    US Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard

