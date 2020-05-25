National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery

U.S. Army Col. James J. Tuite IV, regimental commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) commands the troops to their posts in honor of the National Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2020. This was the 152nd Memorial Day wreath-laying and observance ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keisha Brown)

