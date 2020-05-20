U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A scenic view of the fountains on the Terrazzo on May 20, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 19:42
|Photo ID:
|6223252
|VIRIN:
|200520-F-XS730-1016
|Resolution:
|5571x3719
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Scenic Photos May 2020 [Image 15 of 15], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT