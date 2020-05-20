U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A 9-foot-tall statue of retired Brig. Gen. Robinson Risner under clear blue skies on May 20, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The statue was dedicated on Nov. 16, 2001 to honor General Risner and all prisoners of war. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.27.2020 19:42 Photo ID: 6223251 VIRIN: 200520-F-XS730-1017 Resolution: 5861x3913 Size: 6.28 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Scenic Photos May 2020 [Image 15 of 15], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.