U.S. Air Force Academy Scenic Photos May 2020

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A view of the Graduate Memorial Wall on May 20, 2020 on the Terrazzo at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The memorial recognizes deceased Academy graduates killed in direct hostile action or direct support of activities therein. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

