    U.S. Air Force Academy Scenic Photos May 2020 [Image 8 of 15]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Scenic Photos May 2020

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A memorial honoring the AC-47 Spooky aircraft crew members on May 20, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Honor Court in Colorado Springs, CO. The memorial lists the names of eighty-six Airmen who gave their lives flying AC-47D aircraft in Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 19:43
    Photo ID: 6223245
    VIRIN: 200520-F-XS730-1009
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Scenic Photos May 2020 [Image 15 of 15], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    Academy
    Force
    Air
    Colorado
    scenic
    terrazzo

