Controlling Forces: 1/10

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. George Stuart, a field artillery cannoneer, with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment (1/10), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) pulls the lanyard on an M777 A2 Howitzer during a Tactical Air Control Party field exercise at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 17, 2020. This training is held several times a year, promoting a combat mindset to maintain readiness for potential future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

