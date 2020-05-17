U.S. Marines with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment (1/10), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) perform a Killer Junior Fire mission during a Tactical Air Control Party field exercise at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 17, 2020. This training is held several times a year, promoting a combat mindset to maintain readiness for potential future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 10:00
|Photo ID:
|6222199
|VIRIN:
|200517-M-IK792-1101
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|8.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Controlling Forces: 1/10 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Reine Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
