    Controlling Forces: 1/10 [Image 4 of 6]

    Controlling Forces: 1/10

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment (1/10), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) perform a Killer Junior Fire mission during a Tactical Air Control Party field exercise at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 17, 2020. This training is held several times a year, promoting a combat mindset to maintain readiness for potential future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Reine Whitaker)

    IMAGE INFO

