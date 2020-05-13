Staff Sgt. Trey Dome, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, examines an HC-130J Combat King II May 13, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. On his way to work in November 2019, Dome spotted an accident that included a car and school bus. Dome responded without hesitation, saved a life and is set to receive an Air Force Achievement Medal to commend his efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6221586
|VIRIN:
|200513-F-QM500-2026
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Moody Airman saves life, receives medal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Moody Airman saves life, receives medal
LEAVE A COMMENT