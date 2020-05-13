Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody Airman saves life, receives medal

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Trey Dome, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, examines a hydraulic system on an HC-130J Combat King II May 13, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. On his way to work in November 2019, Dome spotted an accident that included a car and school bus. Dome responded without hesitation, saved a life and is set to receive an Air Force Achievement Medal to commend his efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody Airman saves life, receives medal [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Erick Requadt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

