Moody Airman saves life, receives medal

Photo By Senior Airman Erick Requadt | Staff Sgt. Trey Dome, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, examines the tail...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Erick Requadt | Staff Sgt. Trey Dome, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, examines the tail of an HC-130J Combat King II May 13, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. On his way to work in November 2019, Dome spotted an accident that included a car and school bus. Dome responded without hesitation, saved a life and is set to receive an Air Force Achievement Medal to commend his efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt) see less | View Image Page

On his way to work in November 2019, Staff Sgt. Trey Dome, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, spotted an accident that included a car and school bus.



Dome responded without hesitation, saved a life and is set to receive an Air Force Achievement Medal to commend his efforts.



“I don’t believe Dome stepped up because of any training a military member goes through during their career,” said Lt. Col. Redahlia Person, 723d AMXS commander. “No amount of training can truly prepare you for an incident like this. He took action because he knew it had to be done, as if it was second nature.



“[Dome] assessed the situation, got pedestrians to a safe location and then stayed with an unresponsive individual till medics arrived, in case they regained consciousness,” Person added. “He did not want them to be alone and scared. Dome is a stand-up individual that will give you his shirt off his back and shoes off his feet if he sees someone in need.”



Although the bus driver and passengers were not seriously injured, Dome spotted a driver and an infant inside the car and went straight into examining their condition.



“I checked [the driver’s] pulse, and I didn't feel anything,” Dome said. “She wasn’t responsive at all. Looking in the backseat, I saw there was a baby as well, but he was fine. After that, I had a [nearby] family call 911. Once we realized the infant wasn’t in danger, I got him out of the car and took him to safety.”



Dome explained how he felt compelled to help those who are unable to help themselves.



“I’ve been in wrecks before, so I know what it feels like to be in those situations wanting someone to come to the rescue,” Dome said. “The main thing I wanted to make sure of was that everyone in the wreck was all right. It was more than a feeling, but an instinct to help.”



Dome explained how his self-aid and buddy care training prepared him for this situation.



“I don't really have any medical experience, so what I learned in SABC helped,” Dome said. “That training still helped give me that mindset of preparedness to know to check for vital signs.”



Dome is receiving a decoration for going beyond the call of duty but, for him, it is more about a desire to help those in need.



“I didn’t even know I was getting a decoration, because I didn't tell a lot of people about it, so I wasn't expecting anything,” Dome said. “I wasn't in it for the glory by any means.”



For Dome, helping this family brought to mind his core values of how a little compassion goes a long way.



“Just stop and help, because compassion is free,” Dome said. “Even if it's just something small, it can make someone's day. You have no idea what they could be going through on the side of the road. That little bit of compassion could be the difference between [them dying and] saving their life.”