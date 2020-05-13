Moody Airman saves life, receives medal

Staff Sgt. Trey Dome, 723d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, looks out of an HC-130J Combat King II May 13, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. On his way to work in November 2019, Dome spotted an accident that included a car and school bus. Dome responded without hesitation, saved a life and is set to receive an Air Force Achievement Medal to commend his efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erick Requadt)

