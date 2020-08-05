An F-35A Lightning II takes off May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-35 produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and is designed to provide the pilot with situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all-weather conditions. Luke AFB is home to F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons enabling assigned Airmen to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2020 12:49
|Photo ID:
|6221287
|VIRIN:
|200508-F-ZR251-2228
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
This work, 56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS
