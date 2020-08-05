56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety

An F-35A Lightning II takes off May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-35 produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and is designed to provide the pilot with situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all-weather conditions. Luke AFB is home to F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons enabling assigned Airmen to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

Date Taken: 05.08.2020
by A1C Brooke Moeder