Airman 1st Class Nicholas Mandolfo, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron power production apprentice, ties rope to the BAK-12 arresting system cable after performing an annual recertification drill May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The rope prevents the cable from hitting the bottom of the aircraft and causing damage. The BAK-12, which is maintained by the 56th CES, slows aircraft by using modified brake systems on either side of the runway connected by a cable running across the runway. Luke AFB is home to F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons enabling assigned Airmen to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 12:49 Photo ID: 6221283 VIRIN: 200508-F-ZR251-2196 Resolution: 6880x4914 Size: 1.79 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.