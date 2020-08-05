Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety [Image 3 of 6]

    56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Nicholas Mandolfo, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron power production apprentice, ties rope to the BAK-12 arresting system cable after performing an annual recertification drill May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The rope prevents the cable from hitting the bottom of the aircraft and causing damage. The BAK-12, which is maintained by the 56th CES, slows aircraft by using modified brake systems on either side of the runway connected by a cable running across the runway. Luke AFB is home to F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons enabling assigned Airmen to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.26.2020 12:49
    Photo ID: 6221283
    VIRIN: 200508-F-ZR251-2196
    Resolution: 6880x4914
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety
    56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety
    56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety
    56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety
    56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety
    56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Luke AFB
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    56th CES
    56th Civil Engineer Squadron
    BAK-12 arresting system

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT