56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety

An F-16C Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron, takes off May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-16 is a highly maneuverable aircraft capable of air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. Luke AFB is home to F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons enabling assigned Airmen to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

