Staff Sgt. Jared Houston, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron power production supervisor, inspects purchase tape after performing the BAK-12 annual recertification drill May 8, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Purchase tape is an energy absorbing material that is abrasion resistant and helps stop an aircraft forced to make an emergency landing. The BAK-12, which is maintained by the 56th CES, uses modified brake systems connected by a cable across the runway designed to slow down aircraft during emergency landings. Luke AFB is home to F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons enabling assigned Airmen to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2020 Date Posted: 05.26.2020 12:49 Photo ID: 6221285 VIRIN: 200508-F-ZR251-2046 Resolution: 4908x3506 Size: 644.41 KB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th CES maintain arresting system, ensure safety [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.