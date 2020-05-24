PCU Kansas City arrives in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (May 24, 2020) – The Navy's newest littoral combat ship, the future USS Kansas City (LCS 22), arrives at its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego. The Navy will commission LCS 22, the second ship in naval history to be named Kansas City, June 20, 2020, via naval message due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

