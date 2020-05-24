Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCU Kansas City arrives in San Diego [Image 4 of 5]

    PCU Kansas City arrives in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    SAN DIEGO (May 24, 2020) – The Navy's newest littoral combat ship, the future USS Kansas City (LCS 22), arrives at its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego. The Navy will commission LCS 22, the second ship in naval history to be named Kansas City, June 20, 2020, via naval message due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    This work, PCU Kansas City arrives in San Diego [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Arrives at San Diego Homeport

