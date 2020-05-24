SAN DIEGO (May 24, 2020) – The Navy's newest littoral combat ship, the future USS Kansas City (LCS 22), arrives at its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego. The Navy will commission LCS 22, the second ship in naval history to be named Kansas City, June 20, 2020, via naval message due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2020 Date Posted: 05.24.2020 19:40 Photo ID: 6220406 VIRIN: 200524-N-OA516-1011 Resolution: 4086x2919 Size: 847.83 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 8 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCU Kansas City arrives in San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.