U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ashley R. Cendrowski, a member of plans and scheduling with the 177th Maintenance Group, pets Cole, a therapy dog with the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home, May 22, 2020. NJANG members are currently deployed to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home to assist staff in caring for the residents during the COVID-19 crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.24.2020 19:07 Photo ID: 6220401 VIRIN: 200522-Z-NL199-1031 Resolution: 4389x2926 Size: 7.1 MB Location: VINELAND, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Cristina J. Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.