NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day

Members of the 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, pet Cole, a therapy dog at the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home, May 22, 2020, in Vineland, N.J. NJANG members are currently deployed to the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home to assist staff in caring for the residents during the COVID-19 crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen)

