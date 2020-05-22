NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day

Members of the 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, conducted a retreat ceremony May 22, 2020, for the residents of the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, N.J., in honor of Memorial Day to memorialize Veterans who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. NJANG members are currently deployed to the Vineland Veteran’s Memorial Home to assist staff in caring for the residents during the COVID-19 crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen)

