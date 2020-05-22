Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day [Image 12 of 19]

    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day

    VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen 

    177th Fighter Wing – NJ Air National Guard

    Members of the 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, conducted a retreat ceremony May 22, 2020, for the residents of the Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, N.J., in honor of Memorial Day to memorialize Veterans who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. NJANG members are currently deployed to the Vineland Veteran’s Memorial Home to assist staff in caring for the residents during the COVID-19 crisis. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Cristina J. Allen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.24.2020 19:08
    Photo ID: 6220392
    VIRIN: 200522-Z-NL199-1071
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: VINELAND, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Cristina J. Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day
    NJANG Members Honor Veterans for Memorial Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    ANG
    Memorial Day
    Veterans
    Air Force
    Retreat
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    177 FW
    U.S. Air National Guard
    DMAVA
    Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
    COVID-19
    Covid19nationalguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT