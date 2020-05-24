USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

200524-N-DL524-1277 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) Airman Carlos Alonso, from Harlem, New York directs an MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

