200524-N-DL524-1139 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 lands on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2020 13:06
|Photo ID:
|6220283
|VIRIN:
|200524-N-DL524-1139
|Resolution:
|7012x4680
|Size:
|748.83 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
