200524-N-DL524-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 24, 2020) An F/A-18E Super Hornet flies over the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in preparation for landing. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2020 Date Posted: 05.24.2020 13:05 Photo ID: 6220282 VIRIN: 200524-N-DL524-1050 Resolution: 3059x3712 Size: 624.65 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.