Coast Guard participates in Honor Flight

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew flies over a Miami-based hospital during an Honor Flight across South Florida, May 23, 2020. The Honor Flight celebrated first responders and medical staff working diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen).
|05.23.2020
|05.23.2020 18:46
|6220040
|200523-G-RS249-004
|5760x3501
|12.78 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|12
|2
|0
