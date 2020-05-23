Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in Honor Flight [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard participates in Honor Flight

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew flies over a Miami-based hospital during an Honor Flight across South Florida, May 23, 2020. The Honor Flight celebrated first responders and medical staff working diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen).

    Date Taken: 05.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 18:46
    Photo ID: 6220040
    VIRIN: 200523-G-RS249-004
    Resolution: 5760x3501
    Size: 12.78 MB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard participates in Honor Flight [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Charly Hengen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Miami
    honor flight
    Memorial Day
    formation flight
    HC-144 Ocean Sentry
    South Florida
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    D7
    District 7

