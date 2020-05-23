A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew prepares to take off for an Honor Flight over Miami, Florida, May 23, 2020. The Honor Flight celebrates first responders and medical staff working diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen).

Date Taken: 05.23.2020
Coast Guard participates in Honor Flight, by CPO Charly Hengen