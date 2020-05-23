Coast Guard participates in Honor Flight

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conduct an Honor Flight over Miami, Florida, May 23, 2020. The Honor Flight flew over several South Florida based hospitals celebrating first responders and medical staff working diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen).

Date Taken: 05.23.2020
Location: MIAMI, FL, US