Coast Guard participates in Honor Flight

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew conducts an Honor Flight over Miami, Florida, May 23, 2020. The Honor Flight celebrates first responders and medical staff working diligently during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen).

