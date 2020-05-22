Deployed U.S. Soldiers reenlist

U.S. Soldiers salute as the United States flag is folded at the conclusion of a reenlistment ceremony at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 22, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)
