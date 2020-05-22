Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed U.S. Soldiers reenlist [Image 5 of 5]

    Deployed U.S. Soldiers reenlist

    IRAQ

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Soldiers salute as the United States flag is folded at the conclusion of a reenlistment ceremony at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 22, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    oath of enlistment
    Re-enlistment
    Kurdistan
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Erbil Air Base
    Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve

