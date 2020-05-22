U.S. Army Spc. Talea Avila, assigned to 40th Composite Supply Company, 524th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, right, shakes hands with U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Andrevious Fisher during her reenlistment ceremony at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 22, 2020. Avila reenlisted in the United States Army for four years. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 02:59 Photo ID: 6219752 VIRIN: 200522-A-JD648-1018 Resolution: 5763x3843 Size: 14.85 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed U.S. Soldiers reenlist [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.