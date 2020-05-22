Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed U.S. Soldiers reenlist

    Deployed U.S. Soldiers reenlist

    IRAQ

    05.22.2020

    Photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Pavelka, left, Sgt. Kyle Huxtable, and Spc. Talea Avila raise their right hand as they recite the oath of enlistment during their reenlistment ceremony at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 22, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2020
    Date Posted: 05.23.2020 03:00
    Photo ID: 6219751
    VIRIN: 200522-A-JD648-1007
    Resolution: 6460x4306
    Size: 17.97 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed U.S. Soldiers reenlist [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    oath of enlistment
    Re-enlistment
    Kurdistan
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Erbil Air Base
    Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve

