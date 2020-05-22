U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Pavelka, left, Sgt. Kyle Huxtable, and Spc. Talea Avila raise their right hand as they recite the oath of enlistment during their reenlistment ceremony at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 22, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.23.2020 03:00 Photo ID: 6219751 VIRIN: 200522-A-JD648-1007 Resolution: 6460x4306 Size: 17.97 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed U.S. Soldiers reenlist [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.