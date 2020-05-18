Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Paratroopers Return To Fort Bragg [Image 3 of 3]

    Devil Paratroopers Return To Fort Bragg

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Maj. Richard Foote 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers from the final flight of personnel of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, stand in formation at Green Ramp, receiving a welcome home brief and instructions prior to in-processing back to Fort Bragg. The Devil Brigade left for a no-notice Immediate Response Force deployment on New Year's Eve.

