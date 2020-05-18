Devil Paratroopers Return To Fort Bragg

Paratroopers from the final flight of personnel of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, stand in formation at Green Ramp, receiving a welcome home brief and instructions prior to in-processing back to Fort Bragg. The Devil Brigade left for a no-notice Immediate Response Force deployment on New Year's Eve.

