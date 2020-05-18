The final flight of Paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division return from the no-notice Immediate Response Force deployment to the Middle East. This last group was led by Col. Andrew Saslav, Brigade Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Hissong.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 21:46 Photo ID: 6219715 VIRIN: 200518-A-YO398-022 Resolution: 3496x5383 Size: 4.07 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Last Devils Return From The Middle East [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Richard Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.