    The Last Devils Return From The Middle East [Image 1 of 3]

    The Last Devils Return From The Middle East

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Maj. Richard Foote 

    82nd Airborne Division

    The final flight of Paratroopers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division return from the no-notice Immediate Response Force deployment to the Middle East. This last group was led by Col. Andrew Saslav, Brigade Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Hissong.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 21:46
    Photo ID: 6219715
    VIRIN: 200518-A-YO398-022
    Resolution: 3496x5383
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Last Devils Return From The Middle East [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Richard Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #IRF2020

