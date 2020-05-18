Devil Brigade Paratroopers Arrive At Fort Bragg

Col. Andrew Saslav, commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, leads the final formation of Devil Paratroopers into Green Ramp, marking the official end of the Immediate Response Force deployment. The Brigade left on a no-notice mission starting on New Year's Eve, deploying more than 3,500 Paratroopers to the Middle East.
