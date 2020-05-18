Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Devil Brigade Paratroopers Arrive At Fort Bragg [Image 2 of 3]

    Devil Brigade Paratroopers Arrive At Fort Bragg

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Maj. Richard Foote 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Col. Andrew Saslav, commander of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, leads the final formation of Devil Paratroopers into Green Ramp, marking the official end of the Immediate Response Force deployment. The Brigade left on a no-notice mission starting on New Year's Eve, deploying more than 3,500 Paratroopers to the Middle East.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 21:46
    Photo ID: 6219716
    VIRIN: 200518-A-YO398-190
    Resolution: 2881x1282
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Brigade Paratroopers Arrive At Fort Bragg [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Richard Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Last Devils Return From The Middle East
    Devil Brigade Paratroopers Arrive At Fort Bragg
    Devil Paratroopers Return To Fort Bragg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    IRF2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT