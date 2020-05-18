Kansas National Guard helps to expand COVID-19 testing

Staff Sgt. Joseph Danis, 1077th Ground Ambulance Company, Kansas Army National Guard combat medic, and Cadet Jessica Pal, 1077th Ground Ambulance Company, Kansas Army National Guard combat medic, cross reference collected samples and paperwork to ensure positive chain of custody during drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kansas, May 18, 2020. Kansas Guardsmen are supporting the Ford County Public Health Department with expanded testing in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

