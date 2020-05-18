Kansas National Guard helps to expand COVID-19 testing

Cadet Jessica Pal, 1077th Ground Ambulance Company, Kansas Army National Guard combat medic, transfers patient DNA from the swab to the tester to screen for COVID-19 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kansas, May 18, 2020. Kansas Guardsmen are supporting the Ford County Public Health Department with expanded testing in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 15:42
Location:
|DODGE CITY, KS, US
Hometown:
|MIAMI, OK, US
