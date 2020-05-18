Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas National Guard helps to expand COVID-19 testing [Image 3 of 4]

    Kansas National Guard helps to expand COVID-19 testing

    DODGE CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Spc. John Champ, Detachment 1, 731st Transportation Company, Kansas Army National Guard motor transport operator, transfers collected samples and paperwork during drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kansas, May 18, 2020. Kansas Guardsmen are supporting the Ford County Public Health Department with expanded testing in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas National Guard helps to expand COVID-19 testing [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    College Students: Guardsmen respond to COVID-19

