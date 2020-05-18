Kansas National Guard helps to expand COVID-19 testing

Capt. Mark Meyerhoff, 190th Air Refueling Wing, Kansas Air National Guard physician assistant, and Cadet Sebastian Dutton, 1077th Ground Ambulance Company, Kansas Army National Guard combat medic, discuss the administrative transfer to the state lab in Topeka of files and samples from the drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kansas, May 18, 2020. Kansas Guardsmen are supporting the Ford County Public Health Department with expanded testing in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

