Highlighting multi-generations of Gunfighter Legacies

Mother and daughter duo retired Chief Master Sgt. Judy Garcia with daughter Tech. Sgt. Candace Garcia, stand side-by-side in front of a wing sign at the 149th's main headquarter's building May 22, 2020. 21 years ago, the retired Garcia worked in the same office, same job and at the same rank as her daughter. The 149th Fighter Wing, nicknamed the Lone Star Gunfighters, considers itself part of San Antonio's hometown Air Force. Many of its members live and work in the surrounding communities, and a number of them are connected through families with multi-generations of service with the 149th. (Air National Guard photo by Mindy Bloem)

