    Highlighting multi-generations of Gunfighter Legacies

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Then Tech. Sgt. Judy Garcia, works in the commander's support section, at the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 15, 1999. Garcia retired from the wing and Air National Guard as a chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. Her daughter Tech. Sgt. Candace Garcia now works the same job. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highlighting multi-generations of Gunfighter Legacies [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

