Highlighting multi-generations of Gunfighter Legacies

Then Tech. Sgt. Judy Garcia, works in the commander's support section, at the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 15, 1999. Garcia retired from the wing and Air National Guard as a chief master sergeant, the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. Her daughter Tech. Sgt. Candace Garcia now works the same job. (Courtesy photo)
